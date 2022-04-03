Left Menu

Aaron Finch expresses disappointment after loss against Pak in ODI series

Australia skipper Aaron Finch expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by Pakistan in the third and final ODI by nine wickets.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 03-04-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 11:38 IST
Aaron Finch expresses disappointment after loss against Pak in ODI series
Pakistan defeat Australia in third and final ODI (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Australia skipper Aaron Finch expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by Pakistan in the third and final ODI by nine wickets. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr's respective three-wicket haul, followed by Babar Azam's unbeaten ton, helped Pakistan in defeating Australia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI, here at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

"When you three down, you can't do much. We tried to do different things but two guys showed their class. We wanted to keep attacking. We wanted to get 260 or 270 but took too many risks," said Finch in a post-match presentation. "Travis and Ben played well throughout. Adam Zampa was excellent all throughout. It has been amazing here to play in Pakistan in front of some great fans," he added.

With this win, Pakistan claimed victory in the three-match ODI series against Australia, with a lead of 2-1. Chasing 211, Pakistan lost an early wicket of Fakhar Zaman at 24/1, who got caught by Labuschagne on Nathan Ellis' delivery. Later, skipper Babar Azam came to the crease with Imam-ul-Haq and the duo thrashed the Australian bowlers at every corner of the ground.

Babar scored 109* and Imam played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs and took Pakistan to the nine-wicket victory in just 37.5 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
2
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022