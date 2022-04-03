Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 23:25 IST
PBKS beat CSK by 54 runs
Liam Livingstone hit a superb half-century and then took two wickets as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Invited to bat, Livingstone's 60 off 32 balls and and useful contributions from Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Jitesh Sharma (26) helped PBKS post 180 for 8.

The bowlers then returned to dismiss CSK for 126 in 18 overs.

Shivam Dube was top-scorer for CSK with a 30-ball 57.

Rahul Chahar (3/25) took three wickets, while Vaibhav Arora (2/21), Kagiso Rabada (1/28), Arshdeep Singh (1/13), Odean Smith (1/14) and Liam Livingstone (2/25) were the otehr wicket-takers.

For CSK, Chris Jordon (2/23) Mukesh Choudhary (1/52), Dwayne Bravo (1/32), Ravindra Jadeja (1/34) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/30) were among wickets.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 180 for 8 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 60; Chris Jordon 2/23, Dwaine Pretorius 2/30) Chennai Super Kings: 126 allout in 18 overs (Shivam Dube 57, Rahul Chahar 3/25).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

