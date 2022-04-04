Soccer-Serie A weekend talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Serie A matches. JUVE FALTER ON BIG OCCASION, AGAIN

Given their poor start to the season, the fact that Juventus had put themselves in the running to win the Scudetto was commendable. However, after their 1-0 defeat by champions Inter Milan on Sunday - their first Serie A loss since November - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said their title hopes were all but over as they trail AC Milan by seven points.

"Now we can say that Juventus are cut off from the Scudetto race," Allegri told DAZN. "We must try to score as many points as possible to keep fourth place." For all their recent progress, Juve have not beaten a team above them this season.

They had numerous chances to score against third-placed Inter - 22 of them in fact - but their poor finishing proved costly. NAPOLI NOT GOING AWAY, WITH OR WITHOUT OSIMHEN

While Inter's win in Turin reignited their title challenge, second-placed Napoli's 3-1 success at top-four chasing Atalanta on Sunday left them level on 66 points with Milan and means that the race for the title is still very open. Coach Luciano Spalletti's task was also made more difficult as top goalscorer Victor Osimhen was ruled out of Sunday's clash after returning late from international duty with Nigeria.

But a clinical attacking performance, against a team who threw everything at them, saw Napoli home as they chase their first Scudetto since 1990. "We knew these were three crucial points, we did what we had to, and from tomorrow we must immediately start focusing on the next test," captain Lorenzo Insigne told DAZN.

"There are seven games to go and we have to face them all with the right attitude." FINE ROMA FORM STILL NOT ENOUGH TO CHEER JOSE

AS Roma have enjoyed a fine run of form that has given them an outside chance of climbing into the top four, with Jose Mourinho's side now five points behind fourth-placed Juventus following their 1-0 win at Sampdoria on Sunday. Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half strike sealed Roma a fourth win in their last five matches and extended the club's unbeaten Serie A run to 10 matches.

Such form has not improved Mourinho's mood, however, as he clashed with a local radio journalist Alessandro Austini, who criticised him in recent weeks, in his pre-match press conference on Saturday. "I was expecting a much more aggressive question, more negative and violent after I listened to you on the radio," he said.

"I didn't expect such an easy question. My conclusion is that you are much more aggressive and violent on the radio but when you come here you shit yourself a little bit in front of me."

