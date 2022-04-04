Tom Latham praises NZ newcomers after ODI series win against Netherlands

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham expressed happiness after his side thrashed the Netherlands in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. Top knocks by Martin Guptill and Will Young, followed by a four-wicket haul by Matt Henry, helped New Zealand in thrashing Netherlands by 115 runs in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Monday.

"It is nice to finish the series off. The partnerships at the top is something we talked about as a batting unit. The way we adjusted to the wicket was outstanding and we were not at our best with the ball but got the job done. The Dutch at different times put us under pressure and that shows the backbone of the side to get out of those situations. There are a few positives and learnings from the three games. They (the newcomers) were fantastic, grabbed their opportunities and made use of these games," said Tom Latham in a post-match presentation. With this win, New Zealand have claimed the ODI series with a lead of 3-0. The third ODI also marked the last appearance of Kiwi batter Ross Taylor in international cricket.

"Lot of them have played in the jersey before and it is nice for them to get some more time with the team. It was important to sign off on a winning note (for Ross). He has been such an important member of this team, it is going to be different not seeing him on the team sheet, he offers so much with his experience, his level head and calmness," said the skipper. "We have appreciated every time we have played with him. Looking forward to celebrating with him and his family. They (the Netherlands) put us under a lot of pressure sometimes and hope they take that with them into their summer," he added.

Chasing 334, the Netherlands got dismantled at 218 as Matt Henry scalped four wickets. Earlier for the Kiwis, Young and Guptill played top knocks of 120 and 106, respectively, to provide their side with a huge total of 333/8. (ANI)

