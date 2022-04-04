Soccer-Turkish federation chairman Ozdemir steps down
Turkish Football Federation Chairman Nihat Ozdemir resigned on Monday, the federation said, almost two weeks after Turkey failed to secure a place at this year's World Cup finals. Ozdemir, 71, had come under fire for failing to agree with broadcasters on a deal for the coming seasons. The statement from the football federation did not give a reason for Ozdemir's resignation.
Turkish Football Federation Chairman Nihat Ozdemir resigned on Monday, the federation said, almost two weeks after Turkey failed to secure a place at this year's World Cup finals. Ozdemir had been running the ruling body since June 2019, and his two-year term would have ended in two months. Ozdemir, 71, had come under fire for failing to agree with broadcasters on a deal for the coming seasons.
The statement from the football federation did not give a reason for Ozdemir's resignation. Turkey's hopes of participating in the 2022 World Cup, to be held in Qatar, ended last month after a loss to Portugal, the fifth time in a row they have failed to qualify for the global showpiece event.
Turkey enjoyed a shock run to the semi-finals in 2002, their last appearance in the tournament, losing 1-0 to Brazil before beating co-hosts South Korea 3-2 to secure third place.
