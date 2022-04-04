LSG scores 169/7 against SRH

Skipper KL Rahul and all-rounder Deepak Hooda hit half-centuries as Lucknow Super Giants scored 169 for 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match on Monday.

Rahul scored 68 off 50 balls while Hooda smashed 51 off 33 balls, with Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd chipping in with a couple of wickets each.

Brief Scores: LSG 169 for 7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 68 off 50 balls, Deepak Hooda 51 off 33 balls, Washington Sundar 2/28, Romario Shepherd 2/42) vs SRH.

