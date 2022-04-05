Left Menu

Canoeing-Canada's Vincent-Lapointe retires after achieving goals at Tokyo Games

Canadian sprint canoeist Laurence Vincent-Lapointe announced her retirement on Monday, the 29-year-old saying she had "accomplished everything" she wanted to by competing at the Tokyo Olympics where she won two medals.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 09:13 IST
Canoeing-Canada's Vincent-Lapointe retires after achieving goals at Tokyo Games

Canadian sprint canoeist Laurence Vincent-Lapointe announced her retirement on Monday, the 29-year-old saying she had "accomplished everything" she wanted to by competing at the Tokyo Olympics where she won two medals. Vincent-Lapointe won silver in the women's canoe single 200 metres race at Tokyo and teamed up with Katie Vincent to claim bronze in the canoe double 500m.

She also won 11 world championship gold medals and lobbied for women to be able to compete in canoe racing on the Olympic stage, which happened for the first time in Tokyo. "In the last few months, I thought long and hard about my future and sport," Vincent-Lapointe said on Instagram.

"I have come to the realisation that I have accomplished everything I have wanted to do by going to the Olympic Games and finally seeing the women be allowed in the Games." The Canadian said she would now focus on her new career in physiotherapy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022