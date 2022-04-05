The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.

*Report of Federation Cup National Athletics Championships in Kozhikode.

*Report of Women's Junior World Cup hockey match between India and Malaysia in Potchefstroom.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-MI-PREVIEW Winless Mumbai Indians face uphill task against KKR Pune, Apr 5 (PTI) Mumbai Indians' domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Wednesday, looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WOM-RANKINGS Mitahli slips, Mandhana rises in ICC Women's ODI batters rankings Dubai, Apr 5 (PTI) India skipper Mithali Raj dropped a place to seventh but star opener Smriti Mandhana moved up to ninth position in the ICC Women ODI batters rankings issued on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Sen, Bansod enter second round of Korea Open Suncheon, Apr 5 (PTI) World championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and fast-rising Malvika Bansod progressed to the second round of the men's and women's singles competitions respectively after registering gruelling three-game wins at the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-PUJARA-SUSSEX Pujara to miss Sussex's first game due to visa issues London, Apr 5 (PTI) Out-of-favour India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara's debut for Sussex has been delayed until next week due to visa issues and he will miss the side's first County Championship match of the season starting Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LSG-AVESH In IPL, it is very important to handle pressure as a bowler:Avesh Navi Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Young pacer Avesh Khan feels bowlers hardly have any respite in a tournament like the IPL, and the key to success for him lies in handling the pressure.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-MAXWELL-AVAILABILITY Maxwell will be available against MI on April 9, says RCB head coach Hesson Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Royals Challengers Bangalore can avail the services of star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in its upcoming IPL match against Mumbai Indians on April 9, said the team's head coach Mike Hesson.

SPO-TT-RANKING ITTF Rankings: Manika Batra, Archana Kamath make it to top 5 in women's doubles New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Indian women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath jumped two places to break into the top-5 in the latest rankings, released by the ITTF.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-TEAM Fit-again Rani returns, Savita to lead India women vs Netherlands in Pro League New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Star striker Rani Rampal on Tuesday returned to the national side after a lengthy injury lay-off as India on Tuesday named a 22-member women's hockey squad for the upcoming FIH Pro League tie against world no 1 Netherlands.

SPO-CRI-IPL-HAZLEWOOD Hazlewood unlikely to be available for RCB before April 12 game Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood hasn't yet joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team bubble for IPL-15 and is unlikely to be available for at least another week.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DAVID David wants to use Pollard's experiences to add to his game Pune, Apr 5 (PTI) Mumbai Indians' young recruit Tim David is keen to use legendary all-rounder Kireon Pollard's experience to improve his game and come out as a better player after IPL-15.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SHASTRI-NATARAJAN Natarajan death over specialist, we missed him in T20 World Cup: Shastri Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Former coach Ravi Shastri has hailed T Natarajan as a death bowling specialist, saying the Indian team missed the left-arm pacer sorely during its T20 World Cup debacle in UAE.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-LD PREVIEW Real Kashmir look for win against rejuvenated Churchill Brothers Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC will look to bounce back from their 1-1 stalemate with Indian Arrows but for that, they will need to improve their finishing against Churchill Brothers in an I-League match here on Wednesday.

