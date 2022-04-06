Left Menu

DK playing his best cricket, needs to put his name back in international cricket: du Plessis

That calmness towards the end allows others to just come in, said the former South Africa skipper.Karthik, who has made many national comebacks, last played for India in the 2019 World Cup. He wants to return to the Indian side as a designated finisher.Having moved teams this season, Karthik said he needed to up his game.I made a conscious effort to do justice to myself.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 00:15 IST
DK playing his best cricket, needs to put his name back in international cricket: du Plessis
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis on Tuesday backed his teammate Dinesh Karthik to make another India comeback following the wicketkeeper batter's match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here.

Karthik smashed an unbeaten 44 of 23 balls to fire RCB to a four wicket win after a batting collapse that put his team in deep trouble. Shahbaz Ahmed also made a crucial 45 off 26 balls to set up the win.

''DK is playing his best cricket. I think he needs to put his name back into international cricket, doesn't he,'' said du Plessis at the post-match presentation.

''To pull it out of nowhere you need some good characters, and DK is as big a character as you can get. That calmness towards the end allows others to just come in,'' said the former South Africa skipper.

Karthik, who has made many national comebacks, last played for India in the 2019 World Cup. He wants to return to the Indian side as a designated finisher.

Having moved teams this season, Karthik said he needed to up his game.

''I made a conscious effort to do justice to myself. Felt I could have done better in the last few years. The way I've trained has been different. I was telling myself I'm not done yet. I have a goal and I want to achieve something,'' said the 36-year-old.

Karthik had put in the hard yards with friend and coach Abhishek Nayar ahead of the IPL. ''Stay calm, know your game and who you can take on. I made an effort to play white-ball cricket, practice matches and scenarios. Those are the hours you put in when no one sees,'' he said when asked about the areas he has worked on. ''The real work is done in the lead-up to IPL, which is what I'll give credit to. You have to premeditate in T20, but if it's not there, you have to have the ability to change the shot.'' PTI BS APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomatic COVID cases; U.S. Senate negotiators reach deal on $10 billion for COVID aid and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomat...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022