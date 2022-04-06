Left Menu

Golf-Life at the top not so different for world number one Scheffler

So it's a pretty cool environment," he said. The New Jersey native and board game enthusiast said a key to not getting too high or too low amid the pressures of professional golf was not taking himself too seriously.

Reuters | Augusta | Updated: 06-04-2022 02:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 02:38 IST
Golf-Life at the top not so different for world number one Scheffler
  • Country:
  • Italy

Scottie Scheffler said his life has not changed very much since he capped his meteoric rise from obscurity to world number one last month, and that suits him just fine. The affable American said his peers have stopped to congratulate him since he won three tournaments to take top spot from Jon Rahm, but otherwise it was business as usual.

"Outside of the guys saying congrats, I wouldn't say too much has changed," he told reporters ahead of this week's Masters. "My friends are still making fun of me. I've still got to do my chores at home, and nothing really changes."

Scheffler, 25, said he appreciated the kind words from his fellow golfers given the highly competitive nature of the tour. "We have a lot of class acts out here that are really gracious in defeat and in victory. So it's a pretty cool environment," he said.

The New Jersey native and board game enthusiast said a key to not getting too high or too low amid the pressures of professional golf was not taking himself too seriously. "I think it's important to be able to laugh at yourself because you're going to have a lot of hard days out here on Tour," he said.

"We lose a lot more than we win, so being able to not take yourself too seriously is pretty important because we experience failure on a weekly basis out here." The presence of five-time champion Tiger Woods, who announced on Tuesday that he planned to tee off at Augusta National despite suffering career-threatening leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash, will also relieve the pressure, he said.

"Tiger takes a lot of attention away from all of us, which I think is a good thing," Scheffler said. "He's used to being in the spotlight. Tiger is the needle for professional golf. We're all excited and hoping he's going to be able to play this week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022