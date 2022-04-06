UEFA Champions League: Kevin De Bruyne helps Manchester City in breaking Atletico's resistance

Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal to give Manchester City a slender first-leg win against a typically stubborn Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between the champions of England and Spain on Tuesday. City dominated possession in the first half - with 70 per cent of the ball - but neither side registered an effort on target in the opening period at the Etihad Stadium.

The home team had more clear chances after the break, De Bruyne's free-kick stopped by Jan Oblak, who then cleared the loose ball with Rodri closing in, before Aymeric Laporte headed over from a corner. Both sides made a triple substitution and City's had an instant impact as one of the replacements, Phil Foden, immediately played in De Bruyne for the opener.

That proved to be the only goal on a night of few chances, as City take a narrow lead to Spain for next week's second leg. Eight of Kevin De Bruyne's 11 goals in the UEFA Champions League have been scored in knockout games - including his last six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)