Left Menu

Indian Hockey stars join 'White Card' campaign to celebrate International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

On the occasion of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which is observed on April 6 each year, the Indian Hockey stars joined the #WhiteCard campaign to support the peace-through-sport movement.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 06-04-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 12:34 IST
Indian Hockey stars join 'White Card' campaign to celebrate International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
Manpreet Singh and Savita (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which is observed on April 6 each year, the Indian Hockey stars joined the #WhiteCard campaign to support the peace-through-sport movement. Just like various color cards in the sporting world, the White Card is a symbol to promote worldwide peace efforts.

Joining the global initiative, the Indian Women's Hockey Team Goalkeeper Savita expressed, "Sport has the ability to unify and inspire a generation. Let's celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace through this wonderful #WhiteCard initiative for the peace-through-sport movement." Meanwhile, Defender Deep Grace Ekka stated that sport is the biggest example of women's empowerment. "We are extremely happy to see that our success stories have inspired the women of a new generation. Sport is the biggest example of women empowerment," said Ekka while showing White Card to celebrate the power of sport.

The experienced forward Rani added, "Sport has the capacity to pull down barriers. It teaches us to look beyond race, caste, and religious differences. Nothing unites people like sports does. It has the real power to empower humankind. Let's celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace and here's my #WhiteCard for the peace-through-sport movement." The Indian Men's Hockey Team Defender Amit Rohidas also joined the annual campaign. "Sport has not only given me confidence, but it has also made me a good person. It also teaches valuable life lessons. Let's celebrate sport's role in promoting peace," he said.

While his teammate, midfielder Manpreet Singh said that sport makes the world a better place. "Sport play a major role in society. It empowers everyone. It brings people together and makes the world a better place. Join me to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace and here's #WhiteCard for the peace-through-sport movement," said the experienced midfielder.

Indian Women's Hockey midfielder Navjot Kaur and forward Navneet Kaur too joined the #WhiteCard campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022