Soccer-American Kirchner named preferred bidder for Derby

Kirchner, 34, said in October he wanted to take Derby out of administration and was seeking approval from the English Football League (EFL) to become owner of the club. "Following a rigorous and well-documented marketing process, the joint administrators... have accepted an offer from Chris Kirchner to acquire Derby County Football club out of administration," the administrators said in a statement reported by British media.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:36 IST
American businessman Chris Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder for second-tier side Derby County, the English Championship club's administrators said on Wednesday. Kirchner, 34, said in October he wanted to take Derby out of administration and was seeking approval from the English Football League (EFL) to become owner of the club.

"Following a rigorous and well-documented marketing process, the joint administrators... have accepted an offer from Chris Kirchner to acquire Derby County Football club out of administration," the administrators said in a statement reported by British media. Derby, managed by former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, are 23rd in the standings after 40 games due to points deductions imposed when they went into administration.

