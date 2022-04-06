RoundGlass Punjab beat Indian Arrows 3-1

RoundGlass Punjab FC recorded their second successive victory as they defeated Indian Arrows 3-1 in the I-League here on Wednesday. With this, RoundGlass have moved to the fourth spot on the table. They are now on par with Sreenidi Deccan FC with one game in hand.

Kurtis Guthrie (51'), Maheson Singh Tongbram (54') and Rupert Nongrum (86) were on target for RoundGlass while the Indian Arrows saw the margin of defeat reduced through a Jaspreet Singh own goal (90+7).

RoundGlass Punjab FC made a strong start to the game, pressing high and looking to generate chances right away. The Indian Arrows' youngsters dug deep as they planned to counterattack their opponents. Kurtis Guthrie attempted a header in the 12th minute after Shankar Sampingiraj set him up with a corner kick, but his shot went over the bar.

Joseba Beita's free kick in the 16th minute gave them another chance, but the Spanish playmaker's cross ended up in no man's land. Guthrie attempted another shot in the 20th minute but failed in putting it past Indian Arrows goalie Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari.

Indian Arrows were handed a blow in the 32nd minute when Velanco Rodrigues replaced an injured Suhail Ahmad Bhat, who was stretched off the ground following a collision with an opposition player.

RoundGlass' best chance of the first half came in the 36th minute when Maheson Singh Tongbram's spectacular effort was palmed away by Zahid. Three minutes later, Zahid denied his rivals once again by blocking Guthrie's attempt. Three extra minutes were added at the end of the first half's regulation time, but nothing transpired.

However, the Punjab outfit struck thrice after the change of ends to ensure full points from the match.

