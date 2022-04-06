Left Menu

ISL witnesses a first with Vukomanovic's three-year extension at Kerala Blasters

Previously, the preferred trend in ISL had been rolling one-year extensions, instead of long-term contracts prevalent in developed football markets in the west.Kerala Blasters, who reached the final this season after a six-year-long wait have had 11 coaches -- 8 permanent and 3 interims -- before Vukomanovic since 2014.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:18 IST
ISL witnesses a first with Vukomanovic's three-year extension at Kerala Blasters
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Super League (ISL) witnessed a first this week with Ivan Vukomanovic, who helmed Kerala Blasters FC's run into the 2021-22 final, signing a three-year contract extension, the longest ever by any head coach in the history of the event.

Vukomanovic-led Kerala Blasters to the ISL final for the first since 2016, taking over the club who could only achieve a second-bottom finish in the preceding season.

Vukomanovic is set to remain in charge of the club until the end of the 2024-25 season. Previously, the preferred trend in ISL had been rolling one-year extensions, instead of long-term contracts prevalent in developed football markets in the west.

Kerala Blasters, who reached the final this season after a six-year-long wait have had 11 coaches -- 8 permanent and 3 interims -- before Vukomanovic since 2014. In a bid to bring stability, the club has now opted for a long-term vision. Other major clubs -- ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC -- had already started this trend in Indian football, with both managerial and player recruitment policies. ''I'm happy that we agreed on a three-year deal with Ivan. He adapted seamlessly and is an integral part of the Blasters family. I think it is an important move for our club, and we now have a strong base to continue our work with consistency and achieve more goals,'' the club's Lithuanian Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said.

Vukomanovic has been a major proponent of providing more opportunities to youngsters in the interest of Indian football. ''If you see the rule of having at least four developmental players in your squad, it pushes you as a club, as a league, and a football federation to invest more and develop younger players. They are the future of Indian football.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022