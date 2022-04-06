Left Menu

Cricket-Cummins equals IPL record for fastest fifty in stunning run chase

Fast bowler Pat Cummins showed he was also capable of doing damage with the bat after equalling the record for the fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory over the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 23:54 IST
Cricket-Cummins equals IPL record for fastest fifty in stunning run chase

Fast bowler Pat Cummins showed he was also capable of doing damage with the bat after equalling the record for the fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory over the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Having arrived soon after Australia's tour of Pakistan, Cummins walked in at 101-5 with Kolkata chasing 162 for victory and immediately went after the bowling to reach his half-century in 14 balls, equalling KL Rahul's record.

Cummins smashed four boundaries and half a dozen sixes to lead Kolkata home in 16 overs, leaving five-times champions Mumbai winless after three games. Kolkata are top of the standings with three wins in four matches. "We never expected him to come and play like that. Lot of credit to him for the way he played," Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said. "We thought we could have them. This will be hard to digest."

Cummins was unsurprisingly named the player of the match having also taken two wickets in the first innings. "I think I'm most surprised by that innings," he said with a laugh. "I'm glad it came off, I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area, wasn't trying to overthink it.

"That's really satisfying to do in my first game this season."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
2
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
3
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global
4
Steel ministry asks Odisha to allot iron ore mine to RINL

Steel ministry asks Odisha to allot iron ore mine to RINL

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022