Left Menu

Hockey Nationals: Delhi, Jharkhand, Bengal notch wins

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:39 IST
Hockey Nationals: Delhi, Jharkhand, Bengal notch wins
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi, Jharkhand and Bengal emerged victorious on the third day of the senior men's national championship here on Friday.

In the first Pool A match, Delhi registered a 3-2 win over Punjab in a closely contested affair. Dheeraj Vats opened the scoring in the 10th minute for Delhi, but Lovepreet Jainth found the equaliser in the 13th minute.

Mehkeet Singh scored the second goal to give Punjab the lead but Vats struck again, in the 25th minute, to level the scoreline.

Both the teams defended well in the third and fourth quarter, but just before the final whistle, Rohit scored the winner in the 60th minute for Delhi.

Chandigarh were handed a 2-3 defeat by Jharkhand, while the match between Jammu and Kashmir and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Bengal and Gujarat registered similar 3-2 victories over Puducherry and Arunachal, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022