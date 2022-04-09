Left Menu

Soccer-Vissel Kobe confirm Spain's Lotina as Miura replacement

Lotina previously coached J-League side Shimizu S-Pulse, but was removed from the role before the end of last season. Kobe will be one of four Japanese representatives in this year's Asian Champions League when matches involving teams from the east of the continent begin their campaign on April 15.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2022 06:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 06:39 IST
Soccer-Vissel Kobe confirm Spain's Lotina as Miura replacement

Japan's Vissel Kobe have appointed Spain's Miguel Angel Lotina as the club's new head coach as they look to bounce back from a poor start to the season. The 64-year-old former Espanyol and Villarreal coach replaces Atsuhiro Miura, who was fired last month after failing to record a single win since the start of the J-League in February.

Kobe, currently home to World Cup winner Andres Iniesta, finished third last season but are currently in 17th place in the 18-team top flight of Japanese football. Lotina previously coached J-League side Shimizu S-Pulse, but was removed from the role before the end of last season.

Kobe will be one of four Japanese representatives in this year's Asian Champions League when matches involving teams from the east of the continent begin their campaign on April 15. The club have been drawn to face Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port, Chiangrai United from Thailand and Hong Kong's Kitchee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022