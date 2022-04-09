Real Kashmir and Rajasthan United face off for place in top seven

Aiming to be in the top seven in the pecking order, Real Kashmir FC and Rajasthan United FC will lock horns in an I-League fixture here on Sunday.

The Snow Leopards are coming into the match after conceding a late goal against Churchill Brothers while Rajasthan United faced defeat at the hands of league leaders Mohammedan SC. Real Kashmir FC head coach David Robertson wants to finish the first phase positively after a few difficult matches. ''We lacked consistency. We also missed lots of chances. It has been a difficult season for us due to so many reasons. However, we have a few games left. We have to enter the field with a positive mindset,'' he said. Talking about their opponents, Robertson emphasised the importance of the match.

''Rajasthan are a very good team. It will be a tough game. Every team provides different challenges. In the context of the top seven race, it's a very important match for all of us. We need to focus on what we do. We have to correct things to get all three points,'' the coach said.

On the other hand, Rajasthan United head coach Francesc Bonet wants to take all the positives from the second half of the last match. ''We made a few mistakes in the first half. We rectified and also dominated the second half. We have to minimize those mistakes,'' he mentioned.

Punjab aim to derail Mohammedan Sporting's title charge =================================== After another win in the campaign against the young Indian Arrows, RoundGlass Punjab FC are looking to continue their winning run against table toppers Mohammedan SC, who defeated Rajasthan United FC 2-1 in their last game.

Talking about the opponents and preparations against Mohammedan Sporting, head coach Ed Engelkes said, ''We did prepare well and yes we have been watching their games, and accordingly we prepared our game plan. ''We don't want to adjust too much because of the opponents but yes our players are ready to face them and we are looking forward to the game.'' Mohammedan Sporting are on the top of the table and will be aiming to continue to maintain their lead over Gokulam Kerala FC who are hot on their heels.

Churchill Brothers face Kenkre =================== In-form Churchill Brothers will go head-to-head against bottom-side Kenkre FC at the Naihati Stadium.

Kenkre succumbed to their seventh loss of the season after going down 1-2 to NEROCA on Tuesday. Churchill Brothers are one of the league's best teams at the moment. They picked up their third win in four games against Real Kashmir thanks to a sensational last-minute winner from Kingslee Fernandes. ''Kingslee is a very good player. Nothing is impossible for him. We kept faith until the last minute and we won the game,'' said head coach Antonio Rueda.

The Red Machines have lifted themselves to sixth in the table and a late push for the title cannot be ruled out, but Rueda is only taking one match at a time.

