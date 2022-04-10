FIH Pro League matches between India and England women's team cancelled

FIH Pro League matches between India and England women's team, initially scheduled on April 2 and 3 in Bhubaneswar was initially postponed due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team, has now been cancelled. Despite all efforts from Hockey India, England Hockey and FIH, no dates could be found to reschedule the matches in India. Consequently, it has been agreed between the FIH and the 2 nations that the 6 points available for these 2 matches will be awarded to India.

"#FIHProLeague matches between @TheHockeyIndia and @EnglandHockey (Women), initially scheduled on 2 and 3 April in Bhubaneswar, India, but postponed due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team, will, unfortunately, be cancelled, eventually," FIH in a tweet confirmed. "Indeed, despite all efforts from @TheHockeyIndia, @EnglandHockey and FIH, no dates could be found to reschedule the matches in India. Consequently, it has been agreed between the FIH and the 2 nations that the 6 points available for these 2 matches will be awarded to India," FIH added.

Indian women's team has recently played defending champions Netherlands in the FIH Pro League on April 8 and 9. Olympic hockey champions lost one against Indian eves while won the other match in the shoot-out at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Indian women's hockey team was scheduled to play the world number 1 Netherlands on February 19 and 20 but the matches had to be postponed following COVID-19 concerns.

These matches were India's final home fixture in the Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22. Savita Punia and Co. will travel to Antwerp next to play Belgium on June 11 and 12. (ANI)

