Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC announces squad for RFDL

The squad consists of Sandip Mandi, Vishal Yadav and Mohit Singh Dhami, who plied their trade in the league winning run of Jamshedpur in the recently concluded ISL 2021-22 season, the franchise stated.Jamshedpur FC will be featuring their youth team TFA, which will compete alongside Reliance Foundation Youth Champs and six other ISL clubs -- Bengaluru, Chennaiyin, Goa, Hyderabad, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City.The team will be led by their head coach Carlos Santamarina, the Spaniard deployed at the Tata Football Academy by Atletico de Madrid for over three years now.Squad Goalkeepers Vishal Yadav, Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-04-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 16:50 IST
Jamshedpur FC announces squad for RFDL
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC on Sunday announced its squad for the Reliance Foundation Development League slated in Goa from April 15, which consists of three players from its ISL team. The squad consists of Sandip Mandi, Vishal Yadav and Mohit Singh Dhami, who plied their trade in the league winning run of Jamshedpur in the recently concluded ISL 2021-22 season, the franchise stated.

Jamshedpur FC will be featuring their youth team (TFA), which will compete alongside Reliance Foundation Youth Champs and six other ISL clubs -- Bengaluru, Chennaiyin, Goa, Hyderabad, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City.

The team will be led by their head coach Carlos Santamarina, the Spaniard deployed at the Tata Football Academy by Atletico de Madrid for over three years now.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Vishal Yadav, Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami. Defenders: Sandip Mandi, Rishi, Saphabha, Deepak Hansdah, Gopal Hembram, Ankit Toppo, Nayan Tamang, Piush Thakuri, Kojam Beyong, Aryan Sonowal, Raj Mukhi; Midfielders: Keisan Angelo Singh, Advait Sumbly, Hijam Lenin Singh, Phijam Vikash Singh, Anand Kumar, Robin Das, Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei. Forwards: Nikhil Barla, Khullakpam Sakir Ali, Lalruatmawia.

Travelling Staff: Carlos Santamarina (Head Coach), Indranil Chakraborty (Asst. Coach), Subrata Dasgupta (GK Coach), V. Ramkrishna (Academy Manager), Md. Salah (Physiotherapist), Abhishek Ganguly (Team Manager).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022