IPL 2022: Hetmyer's unbeaten 59 helps RR post 165/6 against LSG

Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten knock of 59 helps Rajasthan Royals post 165/6 in 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Put into bat, Rajasthan Royals got off to a positive start with openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal scoring runs at a brisk pace.

Avesh Khan was introduced into the attack and he cleaned up Buttler for 13 as Rajasthan Royals lost their first wicket for 42 in 5.1 overs. Captain Sanju Samson walked in to bat with Padikkal to take his team's total beyond the 50-run mark. Jason Holder dismissed Rajasthan skipper Samson's leg before wicket for 13 to leave his team at 60/2. In the next over, Krishnappa Gowtham struck a double blow to Rajasthan Royals dismissing Padikkal for 29 and then Rassie Van der Dussen for 4 to leave Rajasthan Royals tottering at 67/4.

Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin then struck a much-needed partnership for Rajasthan Royals and took the team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 16th over. The duo also went on to score a 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket. In the 18th over Ashwin was retired out for 28. Hetmyer also notched up his half-century in just 33 balls and also took the team's total beyond the 150-run mark.

Riyan Parag was dimissed in the last over for 8 by Holder as Rajasthan Royals scored 16 runs in the last over to post 165/6 in 20 overs. Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 165/6 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 59*; Krishnappa Gowtham 2/30, Jason Holder 2/50) vs Lucknow Super Giants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)