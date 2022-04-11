Left Menu

Golf-Australian Lee's front-nine 30 ties Masters record

"Coming into this week I wasn't, obviously, playing that well, so this place gets you on another level just because you're in front of millions of people and you need to play good," said Lee, who went on to shoot a two-under-par 70 that left him at two over on the week. The 23-year-old Australian kick-started his blazing run at the par-five second where, after a quick bathroom break, he hit a stunning approach shot from 203 yards that set up a four-foot eagle putt.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 03:03 IST
Australian Min Woo Lee tied the Masters record for lowest front nine as he reached the turn during final-round action at Augusta National on Sunday with a six-under-par 30.

Competing in his first Masters, Lee began the final round 13 shots back of overnight leader Scottie Scheffler but moved onto the leaderboard after carding an eagle and four birdies over his first nine holes. "Coming into this week I wasn't, obviously, playing that well, so this place gets you on another level just because you're in front of millions of people and you need to play good," said Lee, who went on to shoot a two-under-par 70 that left him at two over on the week.

The 23-year-old Australian kick-started his blazing run at the par-five second where, after a quick bathroom break, he hit a stunning approach shot from 203 yards that set up a four-foot eagle putt. "Needed to go to the toilet. Smacked my drive. Ran to the bathroom. Got down there, and I hit an 8-iron in, which is unreal," Lee said of the second hole.

"Hit it just over the bunker, near those sprinklers just over the bunker, and it went to three feet. Then it happened really quick. Just nice -- hit really good shots on the front nine." After three straight pars, Lee roared into the turn with four consecutive birdies to match a front-nine score that has only been recorded by six other players at the Masters.

The low score was first recorded by Johnny Miller in 1975 and matched by Greg Norman (1988), K.J. Choi (2004), Phil Mickelson (2009), Gary Woodland (2014) and Tony Finau (2019).

