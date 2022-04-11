Left Menu

Opelka beats Isner in Houston for first clay title

Reilly Opelka beat fellow American John Isner 6-3, 7-6 7 to win the U.S. Mens Clay Court Championship in the tallest matchup in an ATP Tour final.The 6-foot-11 Opelka won his fourth tour title and first on clay.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 11-04-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 10:21 IST
Opelka beats Isner in Houston for first clay title
Reilly Opelka Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Reilly Opelka beat fellow American John Isner 6-3, 7-6 (7) to win the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in the tallest matchup in an ATP Tour final.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka won his fourth tour title and first on clay. He improved to 5-1 against the 6-10 Isner.

The 24-year-old Opelka seeded third has won all his titles in the United States, taking the first in 2019 in an indoor event in New York and following at Delray Beach in 2020 and Dallas this year. The 36-year-old Isner seeded fourth, won in Houston in 2013. He has 16 ATP Tour titles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022