SA's Keshav Maharaj becomes first player to complete two seven-fors in consecutive Tests

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj achieved a significant milestone on Monday as he became the first player in Test history to complete two seven-fors in successive matches. Maharaj completed this feat on day four of the second and final Test match against Bangladesh, where he scalped seven wickets for 40 runs. His spell helped South Africa bundle out visitors on 80 runs and register a 2-0 series sweep.

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 332-run in the final Test. On the fourth day of the second test, Bangladesh's resistance lasted just around an hour as Maharaj spun a web around the batters. The visitors were bowled out for 80 in their second innings as South Africa swept the series 2-0. Starting the day at 27/3, Bangladesh lost their veteran batters, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, in consecutive Maharaj overs. Yasir Ali didn't look to hang around and went for a big shot but was holed out in the deep for a duck.

The 25-run stand between Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz was Bangladesh's highest of the innings. But as Das looked to find the fence, he strayed out of the crease to Maharaj and was stumped - it was Maharaj's second five-for of the series. The left-arm spinner picked two more wickets in his next over to complete his second seven-wicket haul in as many games. Simon Harmer finished off the game, trapping Taijul Islam for a duck as South Africa walloped Bangladesh. Maharaj was the unanimous choice for the Player of the Match award and with 16 wickets and 108 runs in the series, he also took home the Player of the Series crown.(ANI)

