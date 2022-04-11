Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA provisionally suspends Bodo/Glimt boss, Roma goalkeeping coach

UEFA on Monday provisionally suspended Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway last week.

UEFA on Monday provisionally suspended Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway last week. After last Thursday's 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat, the Italian side's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said Santos had been attacked, while Knutsen accused a Roma goalkeeping coach of grabbing him by the throat.

Bodo said last Friday that they planned to report the incident to the police. UEFA said in a statement that Knutsen and Santos would be suspended for the next UEFA club competition matches in which they would otherwise participate until its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decides on the merits of the case.

European soccer's governing body said last week that it had appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to conduct a disciplinary investigation into the incidents.

