Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham's Zouma to miss Europa League quarter-final due to ankle injury

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma will miss Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Olympique Lyonnais due to an ankle injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. West Ham and Lyon drew 1-1 in the first leg last week.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:56 IST
Soccer-West Ham's Zouma to miss Europa League quarter-final due to ankle injury

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma will miss Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Olympique Lyonnais due to an ankle injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The Frenchman was injured during their 2-0 loss at Brentford on Sunday, where he was forced to come off on the half-hour mark.

"The France international defender is to remain in London for further tests and examination on the ankle injury," West Ham said in a statement. The club did not give a potential date for his return. West Ham and Lyon drew 1-1 in the first leg last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their country

Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their...

 Sri Lanka

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022