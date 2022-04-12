Soccer-West Ham's Zouma to miss Europa League quarter-final due to ankle injury

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma will miss Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Olympique Lyonnais due to an ankle injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The Frenchman was injured during their 2-0 loss at Brentford on Sunday, where he was forced to come off on the half-hour mark.

"The France international defender is to remain in London for further tests and examination on the ankle injury," West Ham said in a statement. The club did not give a potential date for his return. West Ham and Lyon drew 1-1 in the first leg last week.

