Soccer-Asllani fires Swedes to Women's World Cup

Sweden became the first European team to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as Kosovare Asllani's second-half goal secured the point they needed in a 1-1 draw at home to Ireland on Tuesday. Ranked second in the world, the Swedes were pushed all the way by the Irish, who took the lead through winger Katie McCabe just before the break.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 00:18 IST
Sweden became the first European team to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as Kosovare Asllani's second-half goal secured the point they needed in a 1-1 draw at home to Ireland on Tuesday.

Ranked second in the world, the Swedes were pushed all the way by the Irish, who took the lead through winger Katie McCabe just before the break. Sweden's intense pressure finally paid off when substitute Olivia Schough played a sublime first-time pass to Asllani, who thumped the ball home in the 79th minute to give the Swedes top spot in Group A with 19 points after seven matches.

The result was still an excellent one for Ireland, who are third in the group on eight points from five games, two points behind Finland, who thrashed Georgia 6-0, with a game in hand. Earlier, Iceland went top of Group C with a 1-0 win away to the Czech Republic that gives them a one-point lead over the second-placed Netherlands.

