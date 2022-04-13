Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA dismiss Bodo/Glimt appeal to lift provisional suspension on coach

"Mr Kjetil Knutsen, is provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition matches in which he would otherwise participate until the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decides on the merits of the case," UEFA said in a statement. Roma host Bodo/Glimt in the second leg on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:12 IST
Soccer-UEFA dismiss Bodo/Glimt appeal to lift provisional suspension on coach

UEFA have dismissed an appeal lodged by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt and upheld the decision to provisionally suspended their head coach Kjetil Knutsen, Europe's soccer governing body said on Wednesday. UEFA provisionally suspended Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway last week.

After last Thursday's 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat, the Italian side's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said Santos had been attacked, while Knutsen accused Santos of grabbing him by the throat. "Mr Kjetil Knutsen, is provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition matches in which he would otherwise participate until the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decides on the merits of the case," UEFA said in a statement.

Roma host Bodo/Glimt in the second leg on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022