Soccer-NBA's Tanenbuam and Terry's 'True Blue' group join Pagliuca Chelsea bid

American investor Stephen Pagliuca says NBA chairman Larry Tanenbaum and former Chelsea captain John Terry have joined his bid to purchase the Premier League club. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Pagliuca said that Tanenbaum, who is owner of the Canadian company Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), had become 'co-managing partner' of the bid. MLSE owns the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's Toronto Raptors and Major League Soccer's Toronto FC.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:53 IST
MLSE owns the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's Toronto Raptors and Major League Soccer's Toronto FC. "Larry is a world-class individual who is highly regarded in the global sports community, and his experience in sports governance, his long-term perspective, and civil construction expertise are tremendous assets for our group," said Pagliuca.

Pagliuca also said that the 'True Blues Consortium', which includes fans and former players including Terry, were also behind his bid. "The group welcomes the endorsement and support of the True Blues Consortium, an organisation dedicated to Chelsea FC and focused on representing fan interests for the club," said the statement.

