Tennis-Ukraine team hope BJK Cup tie will bring distraction from war

Ukraine's players hope to provide some much-needed distraction for their compatriots this week when they face the United States in the Billie Jean King Cup but concede it is difficult to keep their thoughts from drifting to the war back home. The two teams will meet on Friday and Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina in a qualifier for the BJK Finals in November, with the tie being held against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

Athletics-American Felix says she will run final track season

Seven-times Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix said on Wednesday that she would run one final track season, months after competing in her fifth Games. The most decorated American track and field Olympian picked up bronze in the 400 metres and gold in the 4x400 metres relay in Tokyo last year, having already confirmed that it would be her final Games.

Motor racing-I'm waiting for my Brazilian passport, jokes Hamilton

Formula One's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Wednesday he wanted to spend more time in Brazil and indicated his approval of a bid to make him an honorary citizen. The Briton, knighted by his own country, was in Sao Paulo to deliver a keynote speech at an event focused on business and digital transformation.

Tennis-Malaga to host knockout stage of Davis Cup Finals for two years

Malaga in Spain will host the knockout stage of this year's Davis Cup Finals in November on an indoor hard court, the International Tennis Federation said on Wednesday. Malaga, in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, was earlier chosen as one of the four cities to host the group stage of the men's team competition from Sept. 14-18 but will now host the knockouts for the 2022 and 2023 Finals.

Athletics-Kenya's Joyce Chepkirui handed four-year ban for doping

Kenya's 2014 Commonwealth Games and Africa 10,000 metres champion Joyce Chepkirui was banned for four years, dated back to 2019, on Wednesday for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) discrepancy. The 33-year-old long distance runner had been provisionally suspended since July 2019 after anomalies in blood samples collected by World Athletics between 2016 and 2017.

Soccer-NBA's Tanenbuam and Terry's 'True Blue' group join Pagliuca Chelsea bid

American investor Stephen Pagliuca says NBA chairman Larry Tanenbaum and former Chelsea captain John Terry have joined his bid to purchase the Premier League club. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Pagliuca said that Tanenbaum, who is owner of the Canadian company Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), had become 'co-managing partner' of the bid.

Raiders QB Derek Carr signs three-year, $121.5M extension

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a three-year contract extension worth a reported $121.5 million. Carr is the longest-tenured quarterback in the AFC and had one season remaining on a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2017. He will be tied to the Raiders through the 2025 season.

Motor racing-Years of hard work are paying off, says Ferrari chairman

Years of hard work are paying off for Ferrari with a stellar start to the Formula One season, company chairman John Elkann said on Wednesday. Charles Leclerc has won two of the first three races, finishing second in the other, and has a 34-point lead in the championship.

Tennis-Zverev cruises into Monte Carlo last 16, Alcaraz crashes out

World number three Alexander Zverev outclassed Federico Delbonis 6-1 7-5 in Monte Carlo on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Masters tournament after top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Felix-Auger Aliassime crashed out. Zverev, who took to court as the highest ranked player remaining in the tournament, lost the first four points of the match but breezed through the first set in just over 20 minutes and dropped only three points on serve.

Baseball-Kershaw says focus is on 'bigger things' after being pulled from perfect game

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said he is not focused on "selfish goals" and that he agreed with the decision to be pulled from the Dodgers 7-0 victory over the Twins after throwing seven perfect innings on Wednesday. The veteran lefthander was red hot on a frigid day in Minneapolis, throwing 80 pitches and striking out 13 in his season debut after battling an elbow injury that cost him part of last season and all of the playoffs.

