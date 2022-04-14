IPL 2022: Odean Smith lauds PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal for backing him

Punjab Kings' Odean Smith praised skipper Mayank Agarwal for motivating him after the pacer was unable to defend 19 runs in the last over against Gujarat Titans. Odean's statement came after Punjab Kings won against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, where he defended 22 runs in the final over.

"They have been very motivating. They have helped me mentally to be able to come into this game and put in the performance today. They have been a major help for me. I would like to thank the coach," said Odean Smith in a post-match press conference. "Captain Mayank has been amazing. He has always come to me and told me that he is backing me 100 per cent, no matter what happens. It's just for me to believe that I can do it because I have the belief of the entire team behind me," he added.

The pacer further said that batter Shikhar Dhawan guided him when he came to bowl the last over against Mumbai Indians. "Shikhar (Dhawan) told me I was probably going to bowl the last over, so I had made my plans - what I was going to do. I asked him a few questions about what the batters would do. So I was clear going out there. I backed my best balls and just went with the plan," said Odean.

Coming to the match, brilliant half-centuries by Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan were backed by courageous bowling performance as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in their IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Wednesday. Mayank played an innings of 52 while Shikhar Dhawan smashed 70 runs as the opening duo stitched a 97-run partnership for the first wicket to guide PBKS to a defendable target of 198/5. For MI, Basil Thampi scalped two wickets while star pacer of team Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket.

This is Mumbai Indians' fifth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022 while for Punjab this is their third win of the season. (ANI)

