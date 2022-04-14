Left Menu

Indian Arrows take on Sirvodem SC in their IWL 2022 debut clash

Indian Arrows and the Goa-based club Sirvodem SC are set to make their Indian Women's League (IWL) debut on the opening day of the 2021-22 season here at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:44 IST
Indian Arrows take on Sirvodem SC in their IWL 2022 debut clash
Indian Arrows team (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Arrows and the Goa-based club Sirvodem SC are set to make their Indian Women's League (IWL) debut on the opening day of the 2021-22 season here at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday. Ahead of the campaign opener, Indian Arrows, Head Coach Suren Chettri said, "We are well-prepared for the first game of the season and ready to go all-out. As you know, football is always an ongoing learning process. We will keep working as the competition progresses."

When asked about the opponents, Chettri stated, "They are all new to us, we don't have enough idea about them, but the players are ready to take on the pitch and give their best". On the other hand, Sirvodem SC, who qualified for the league as champions of Goa are looking forward to a strong start to the season. Head coach Chitra was buoyant ahead of the match and discussed in detail about the side's preparations.

"Our girls are confident and have good teamwork. Our strengths will be maintained and the areas to improve can be assessed after the first match," she stated. Chitra went on to add about their HIWL debut and how the league will serve as a platform for their rising stars. "Sirvodem SC women's team was formed just two years back and we are happy that we could play in the HIWL. Most of our girls are making their debut in this season, which would give exposure and experience to them," she concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (QuEST)

IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022