Left Menu

India win first match in Billie Jean King Cup

PTI | Antalya | Updated: 14-04-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 23:19 IST
India win first match in Billie Jean King Cup
  • Country:
  • Turkey

India won its match of the tournament when it took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Indonesia on Thursday at the Billie Jean King Cup after losing the opener to China.

Rutuja Bhosale handed India a 1-0 lead when she beat Beatrice Gumulya 6-4 6-1 in one hour 23 minutes.

Ankita Raina then sealed the match for the team as she beat Aldila Sutjiadi 6-1 6-2 in just 52 minutes.

India had lost to China 0-3 on Wednesday in the Asia/Oceania Group I match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
4
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022