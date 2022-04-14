India win first match in Billie Jean King Cup
Antalya
India won its first match of the tournament when it took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Indonesia on Thursday at the Billie Jean King Cup after losing the opener to China.
Rutuja Bhosale handed India a 1-0 lead when she beat Beatrice Gumulya 6-4 6-1 in one hour 23 minutes.
Ankita Raina then sealed the match for the team as she beat Aldila Sutjiadi 6-1 6-2 in just 52 minutes.
India had lost to China 0-3 on Wednesday in the Asia/Oceania Group I match.
