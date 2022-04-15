Soccer-Barcelona's Pedri sidelined with thigh injury

Barcelona midfielder Pedri's season may be over after the LaLiga club said on Friday that the Spaniard had suffered a thigh injury, giving no timeline for his return. Pedri has been a crucial cog in Barca's midfield but coach Xavi Hernandez was forced to take the 19-year-old off at halftime in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt that eliminated the Spanish side.

"Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that Pedri has a rupture in his left biceps femoris. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona said in a statement. Pedri, who made over 50 appearances in his debut season with Barca, agreed a new contract in October until 2026 which included a release clause of 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion).

Barca, who are out of all cup competitions, are second in LaLiga -- 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid but with a game in hand. ($1 = 0.9246 euros)

