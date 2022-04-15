Left Menu

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir The offer gives die-hard cricket enthusiastsfans the chance to play and win big in tomorrows game between Mumbai vs Lucknow.PlayerzPot Free Pot In this festival season, its tough to keep calm and not make your best 11 in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:45 IST
Get Rs. 5,55,555 Free on PlayerzPot App in Mumbai vs Lucknow Game
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The offer gives die-hard cricket enthusiasts/fans the chance to play and win big in tomorrow’s game between Mumbai vs Lucknow.

PlayerzPot Free Pot In this festival season, it’s tough to keep calm and not make your best 11 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Taking the entertainment and winning percentage on a high PlayerzPot, one of India’s leading online fantasy sports and online gaming platforms enthrals its users with the ‘PlayerzPot Free Pot’. The thrilling match between Mumbai and Lucknow is in Mumbai’s iconic Brabourne stadium tomorrow, 16th April 2022, which will offer fans of the game the chance to play and win prizes worth Rs. 5,55,555/- The Free Pot is open for all existing users as well as for new users. 12 teams can be made by an individual user in tomorrow’s Free Pot. It will be an auspicious start for a new user as he/she gets direct entry in the free pot with prior and proper registration on the app. So, all you die hard cricket fans there, it’s time to indulge in some fantasy cricket and take home some big prize in the PlayerzPot ‘Free Pot’. To increase your chances of winning, make a maximum of 12 teams. Image: PlayerzPot Free Pot PWR PWR

