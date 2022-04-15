KKR score 175/8 against SRH
Kolkata Knight Riders made 175/8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.
Nitish Rana top scored for KKR with 54 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls. T Natarajan was the stand out bowler for SRH with three wickets for 37 runs in four overs.
Brief scores: KKR in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 54, Andre Russell 49 not out; T Natarajan 3/37, Umran Malik 2/27).
