Left Menu

IPL 2022 likely to have closing ceremony

The BCCI is planning to arrange a closing ceremony for this season of Indian Premier League 2022 after three years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 14:29 IST
IPL 2022 likely to have closing ceremony
Narendra Modi Stadium (Image:iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Vipul Kashyap The BCCI is planning to arrange a closing ceremony for this season of Indian Premier League 2022 after three years.

Due to COVID, the closing ceremonies have got cancelled thrice but this time fans may see the closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the final match will be played here on May 29. "BCCI is working on the plan to have a closing ceremony this year. We are discussing having a closing ceremony this year after the final match in Ahmedabad. We want to bring back the colour of IPL so you might see the closing ceremony," a source from BCCI told ANI.

The IPL 2022 league matches are being played only in Maharashtra with Mumbai and Pune being host cities. Due to COVID restrictions, the spectators are allowed in a limited capacity inside the stadium. The play-off dates are yet to be finalized. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022