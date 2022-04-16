Left Menu

BCCI invites bids for staging closing ceremony of IPL 2022

The BCCI has invited bids from reputed entities for staging the closing ceremony of Indian Premier League 2022 through a tender process.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 17:00 IST
BCCI invites bids for staging closing ceremony of IPL 2022
Narendra Modi Stadium (Image:iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BCCI has invited bids from reputed entities for staging the closing ceremony of Indian Premier League 2022 through a tender process. "The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Request for Proposal' ("RFP") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The RFP will be available for purchase till April 25," the BCCI release said.

IPL hasn't had an opening or a closing ceremony since the 2019 edition as the 2020 and 2021 editions were a closed-door affair without spectators or with a limited crowd due to the COVID pandemic. The IPL 2022 league matches are being played only in Maharashtra with Mumbai and Pune being host cities. Due to COVID restrictions, the spectators are allowed in a limited capacity inside the stadium. The play-off dates are yet to be finalized. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022