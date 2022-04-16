The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

*Report of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.

*Report of IWL matches.

*Report of Santosh Trophy match.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-PBKS-PREVIEW Sunrisers Hyderabad eye fourth win on the trot, run into Punjab Kings Navi Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) A resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to extend their three-match winning steak but have their task cut out against Punjab Kings, when the two sides square off in an IPL game here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-GT-PREVIEW Test of wits between new captains Jadeja and Pandya as CSK take on GT in IPL Pune, Apr 16 (PTI) It will be a test of wits between two new captains in Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya when defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with debutants Gujarat Titans in an IPL game here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FERGUSON-INTERVIEW Hardik's relaxed attitude and performance infused energy into group: Titans pacer Ferguson By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Skipper Hardik Pandya's philosophy of playing ''not just to win'' but ''to entertain'' has infused energy and life into Gujarat Titans' stellar campaign so far in IPL-15, feels pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-MOODY Umran Malik's role is to run in and express himself: Moody Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Umran Malik has been the talk of the town for his lightening fast deliveries and head coach Tom Moody said the young Jammu and Kashmir player has been given the license ''to run in and express himself'' with the ball.

SPO-CRI-IPL-WATSON Ishan Kishan not worth blowing nearly your whole salary on: Watson tells MI New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Former Australia all-rounder and current Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson has slammed Mumbai Indians for spending over Rs 15 crore on Ishan Kishan in the IPL auction, saying the talented opener was ''not worth blowing nearly your whole salary on''.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-SHASTRI Shastri backs RCB to make playoffs Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Former India coach Ravi Shastri is backing Royal Challengers Bangalore to make the playoffs of the ongoing IPL, having played some good cricket under new skipper Faf du Plessis.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CLOSING-BID BCCI issues bid document for IPL closing ceremony New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The BCCI on Saturday invited bids from entities interested in staging the closing ceremony of the ongoing Indian Premier League through a tender process.

SPO-CRI-HARBHAJAN Want to contribute my Rajya Sabha salary for education of daughters of farmers: Harbhajan Singh New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary for the education and welfare of the daughters of farmers.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-CASTANEDA Sreenidi's Colombian forward Castaneda is also an engineer in making Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) Sreenidi Deccan FC's Colombian forward David Castaneda is not just good at scoring goals but is also good in academics, currently pursuing a degree in industrial engineering.

SPO-CRI-ROOT-STOKES-CAPTAINCY Stokes is obvious choice to lead England Test team: Former captains London, Apr 16 (PTI) Star all-rounder Ben stokes has a ''smart cricket brain'' and is the ''obvious'' choice to take over as England Test captain following the exit of Joe Root, according to former captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain.

SPO-FOOT-SANTOSH West Bengal narrowly beat Punjab in Santosh Trophy Opener Malappuram (Kerala), Apr 16 (PTI) West Bengal kicked off their campaign in the Santosh Trophy with a narrow 1-0 victory over Punjab in the opening game of the national football championships here on Saturday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri slips in second round, but makes cut at RBC Heritage Hilton Head Island, Apr 16 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri carded two-over 73 in swirling windy conditions in the second round but still managed to make the cut with a total of even par 142 at the RBC Heritage here.

SPO-SWIM-IND Danish Open: Sajan Prakash strikes gold, Vedaant Madhavan clinches silver New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Top Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash began his season on a winning note by clinching the men's 200m butterfly gold at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark.

SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi Ashok endures rocky third round, falls to T-29 in Hawaii Oahu (US), Apr 16 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok endured a rocky third round to stumble to T-29 from overnight T-7 in the Lotte Championship here.

