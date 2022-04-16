Left Menu

Carlos Peña returns to FC Goa as head coach

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-04-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 18:30 IST
FC Goa on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Carlos Peña as the club's new head coach. The 38-year-old returned to the franchise two years after finishing a trophy-laden spell as a player with the club.

''It was a very easy decision. And whilst there were offers for me to choose a bigger role in Albacete and in other clubs in Spain, the offer to take charge of FC Goa was too good to pass on,'' Pena was quoted as saying in a media statement.

''My only focus now is to get FC Goa back to the top,'' the new head coach added.

A UEFA Pro License holder, the last two seasons saw Peña get into coaching following his retirement at the end of the 2019/20 season.

He started his coaching career with the youth team of Lorca before moving on to UCAM Murcia.

He had finished the 2020/21 season as the assistant coach of Lleida Esportiu's senior team.

