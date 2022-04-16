Carlos Peña returns to FC Goa as head coach
FC Goa on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Carlos Peña as the club's new head coach. The 38-year-old returned to the franchise two years after finishing a trophy-laden spell as a player with the club.
''It was a very easy decision. And whilst there were offers for me to choose a bigger role in Albacete and in other clubs in Spain, the offer to take charge of FC Goa was too good to pass on,'' Pena was quoted as saying in a media statement.
''My only focus now is to get FC Goa back to the top,'' the new head coach added.
A UEFA Pro License holder, the last two seasons saw Peña get into coaching following his retirement at the end of the 2019/20 season.
He started his coaching career with the youth team of Lorca before moving on to UCAM Murcia.
He had finished the 2020/21 season as the assistant coach of Lleida Esportiu's senior team.
