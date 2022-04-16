Left Menu

It's a special day and special hundred, says LSG skipper KL Rahul

I wasnt among the runs but the pitch was good and I made the most of it, Rahul said after the match.Having won four out of six games so far, Rahul warned his team against any sort of complacency.We have played well, we need to be humble and keep learning.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 21:02 IST
It's a special day and special hundred, says LSG skipper KL Rahul
Rahul scored 103 not out off 60 balls to guide LSG to an 18-run win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who have slumped to their sixth successive defeat. Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Saturday termed his match-winning hundred against Mumbai Indians a ''special one'' but wants his team to remain humble after having made a good start to its IPL campaign in its first year.

Rahul scored 103 not out off 60 balls to guide LSG to an 18-run win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who have slumped to their sixth successive defeat.

''It's a special day (1ooth IPL match) and a special hundred. I wasn't among the runs but the pitch was good and I made the most of it,'' Rahul said after the match.

Having won four out of six games so far, Rahul warned his team against any sort of complacency.

''We have played well, we need to be humble and keep learning. The team is brilliant and I enjoy spending time with them, creating a team that was comfortable was something we looked for in the auction,'' he said.

Rahul feels that batting first during afternoon games is an advantage as the team chasing doesn't get the help of dew compared to sides batting second in evening games.

If there is one area of improvement that he is seeking from his team, it is consistency in the powerplay overs.

''The batters haven't done well in the powerplay at times. Keeping the opposition quiet early in their innings would also help. I don't look at different opposition differently,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022