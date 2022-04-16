Left Menu

Karthik takes RCB to 189 for 5 vs DC

Brief scores RCB 189 for 5 in 20 overs Dinesh Karthik 66, Glenn Maxwell 55 Axar Patel 129, Kuldeep Yadav 146.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 21:30 IST
Karthik takes RCB to 189 for 5 vs DC
  • Country:
  • India

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 off only 34 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189 for five against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Karthik's innings contained five fours and five sixes after being dropped on five by Rishabh Pant off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery.

Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls) were the other notable scorers. Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav all got a wicket apiece. Brief scores: RCB 189 for 5 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 66, Glenn Maxwell 55; Axar Patel 1/29, Kuldeep Yadav 1/46).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022