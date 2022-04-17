Left Menu

SLC names Naveed Nawaz, Chaminda Vaas in men's coaching staff

Sri Lanka Cricket on Sunday announced the appointment of former Test and ODI player, Naveed Nawaz as the assistant coach for a two-year term.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 17-04-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 13:55 IST
SLC names Naveed Nawaz, Chaminda Vaas in men's coaching staff
Naveed Nawaz (Photo/Sri Lanka Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket on Sunday announced the appointment of former Test and ODI player, Naveed Nawaz as the assistant coach for a two-year term. Nawaz, before taking over the new role, was functioning as the head coach of the Bangladesh under 19 Team, where he led the team to an ICC under 19 Cricket World Cup win in 2020.

His first competitive assignment with the national team will be the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh, which will also be the first such assignment of the newly appointed head coach of the National Team Chris Silverwood. On the other hand, former seam bowler Chaminda Vaas has been appointed as the fast bowling coach. He had been working as a bowling coach for several stints over the past 10 years.

Piyal Wijetunge has been appointed as the spin bowling coach, while Manoj Abeywickrama has been named as the fielding and support coach, for Sri Lanka's upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Sri Lanka will play a two-match Test series during the tour of Bangladesh, under the ICC World Test Championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022