SLC names Naveed Nawaz, Chaminda Vaas in men's coaching staff

Sri Lanka Cricket on Sunday announced the appointment of former Test and ODI player, Naveed Nawaz as the assistant coach for a two-year term. Nawaz, before taking over the new role, was functioning as the head coach of the Bangladesh under 19 Team, where he led the team to an ICC under 19 Cricket World Cup win in 2020.

His first competitive assignment with the national team will be the upcoming Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh, which will also be the first such assignment of the newly appointed head coach of the National Team Chris Silverwood. On the other hand, former seam bowler Chaminda Vaas has been appointed as the fast bowling coach. He had been working as a bowling coach for several stints over the past 10 years.

Piyal Wijetunge has been appointed as the spin bowling coach, while Manoj Abeywickrama has been named as the fielding and support coach, for Sri Lanka's upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Sri Lanka will play a two-match Test series during the tour of Bangladesh, under the ICC World Test Championship. (ANI)

