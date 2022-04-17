Left Menu

I-League: Sreenidi Deccan, Rajasthan United aim to end Phase I with victory

Rajasthan United FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC to kick off I-League's final Gameweek of the first stage at the Naihati Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-04-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 16:21 IST
I-League: Sreenidi Deccan, Rajasthan United aim to end Phase I with victory
Team Sreenidi Deccan FC (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan United FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC to kick off I-League's final Gameweek of the first stage at the Naihati Stadium on Monday. Sreenidi Deccan have already secured their place in the top 7, Rajasthan United need just a point to book theirs.

Rajasthan United were held 1-1 by NEROCA last time out, which coach Francesc Bonet labeled as a fair result. "We had our chances, which we didn't take. We also made some mistakes early on." Heading into the last Gameweek, six teams have already qualified for the championship round, while the battle for the final spot is between Rajasthan United and Real Kashmir. With the Snow Leopards three points behind, a draw tomorrow will be enough for Bonet's side. "There's no pressure on the team. We've been good in the first stage so far and we'll go for the three points tomorrow," said the Spaniard.

"It will be significant for a new club like us if we make it into the top 7. Only six of our 30 players played in the I-League last season and only two of them made it into the championship stage. It means that we are doing things very well," said a proud Bonet. Sreenidi Deccan got back to winning ways and confirmed their place in the top 7 after their 2-0 win over Aizawl FC. Vanlalbiaa Chhangte was on target and scored his second goal of the season, earning him coach Fernando Santiago Varela's praise. "Chhangte is an experienced player. He's an important part of the team. Whether as a starter or a substitute, he does an amazing job."

Sreenidi Deccan are currently fourth in the table with 20 points, seven behind leaders Gokulam Kerala. Varela has high hopes from his side heading into the final phase and believes they can go all the way and lift the trophy. "We are happy to qualify for the championship round. For me, we are the best team in the league. We're confident of challenging for the title." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022