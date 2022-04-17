Left Menu

Mayank doing better, ready to be back: Dhawan

There was a middle order recovery but the early wickets cost us, Dhawan said.Rising pacer Umran Malik produced a rare four-wicket maiden en route to his match-winning 428 and their South African batter Aiden Markram was all praise for the young bowler.Hes been on fire, its great to have in our armoury.

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-04-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 20:59 IST
Mayank doing better, ready to be back: Dhawan

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal, who missed their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday with a toe injury, is doing better and should be back soon, the team's opener Shikhar Dhawan said.

Agarwal injured his toe in training and in his absence, Dhawan led the side against SRH, which they lost by seven wickets.

''Mayank is better and he should be ready to be back,'' Dhawan told the host broadcasters in the post-match ceremony.

Liam Livingstone struck a brisk fifty after an early collapse but Sunrisers Hyderabad lost four wickets in the final over to be bundled out for a below-par 151.

''We were 30-40 runs short and lost too many early wickets which put us behind the game. The early wickets meant we had to hold wickets and that's where we had to mould our game. There was a middle order recovery but the early wickets cost us,'' Dhawan said.

Rising pacer Umran Malik produced a rare four-wicket maiden en route to his match-winning 4/28 and their South African batter Aiden Markram was all praise for the young bowler.

''He's been on fire, it's great to have in our armoury. Thankfully, I don't have to face him in the middle,'' Markram said.

''He's growing from game to game. Credit to his attitude, the work that he's doing with Dale Steyn, he gives his 125 per cent, also asks very good questions. I've got no doubt he will do well going forward.'' Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in their next match on April 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022