Pujara hits century in second innings on Sussex debut

PTI | Derby | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:04 IST
Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara redeemed himself with a century for Sussex in the second innings of the 2022 County Championship here on Sunday.

Making his debut for Sussex, Pujara was dismissed for six off 15 balls in his first innings on the second day as his team folded for 174 in 56.3 overs in reply to Derbyshire's 505.

However, Pujara produced a much better show in his second essay to stay 159 not out at tea. His 336-ball innings was studded with 18 hits to the fence.

He shared an unbeaten 309-run partnership with skipper Tom Haines (233 not out) for the third wicket to bail out Sussex, who were leading by 123 runs at the break.

The veteran batter was dropped from the national following the series in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane too was ignored for the home series against Sri Lanka.

