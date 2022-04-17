Left Menu

GT beat CSK by three wickets

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-04-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 23:25 IST
GT beat CSK by three wickets
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Invited to bat, CSK posted 169 for five, riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 48-ball 73 and Ambati Ruyudu's 46 off 31 balls.

In reply, David Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94, while stand-in skipper Rashid Khan slammed a 21-ball 40 as GT chased down the total with one ball to spare.

Earlier, Gaikwad returned to form with a scintillating innings, which was studded with five sixes and as many fours, while Rayudu had four hits to the fence and two maximums.

For GT, Alzarri Joseph (2/34) took two wickets, while Mohammed Shami (1/20) and Yash Dayal (1/40) claimed one each.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73; Alzarri Joseph 2/34). Gujarat Titans: 170 for 7 in 19.5 overs (David Miller 94; Dwayne Bravo 3/23, Maheesh Theekshana 2/24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States
4
Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for assistance

Russian lawmaker says Zelenskyy wants to buy time by turning to NATO for ass...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022