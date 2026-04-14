Chennai Super Kings Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders, Securing Back-to-Back Wins

Chennai Super Kings continued their winning streak by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in the latest IPL match on Tuesday.

Batting first, CSK set a formidable target of 192/5, thanks to notable performances from Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis. Noor Ahmad's impressive bowling limited KKR to 160/7.

While Rovman Powell and Ramandeep Singh's partnership showed promise, KKR ultimately couldn't clinch victory. The win marked CSK's second consecutive victory as they push forward in the league.