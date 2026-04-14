Chennai Super Kings Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders, Securing Back-to-Back Wins
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in the Indian Premier League. Posting a score of 192/5, CSK held KKR to 160/7. Noor Ahmad excelled with the ball, while Samson and Brevis bolstered the win with vital contributions. Despite valiant attempts by Powell and Singh, KKR fell short.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 23:36 IST
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- India
Chennai Super Kings continued their winning streak by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in the latest IPL match on Tuesday.
Batting first, CSK set a formidable target of 192/5, thanks to notable performances from Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis. Noor Ahmad's impressive bowling limited KKR to 160/7.
While Rovman Powell and Ramandeep Singh's partnership showed promise, KKR ultimately couldn't clinch victory. The win marked CSK's second consecutive victory as they push forward in the league.
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